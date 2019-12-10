Meena in ‘RAJINI168’

Chennai: After Ejaman, Veera and Muthu, actress Meena will be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth in his next film with director Siruthai Siva. She made her debut as child artiste in Rajinikanth starrer Anbulla Rajinikanth.

Yesterday, the makers announced that Keerthy Suresh and Prakashraj have been roped in to play key roles in the movie. Interestingly, Keerthy’s mother Menaka acted opposite Rajinikanth in Netrikann. Soori is also in the cast. D Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri will be cranking the camera. The shoot will begin later this month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Plans are on to release the venture on Deepavali 2020.