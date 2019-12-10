News Today doesn’t know fear: Stalin

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly M K Stalin has greeted News Today on its stepping into 38th year.

In a letter to News Today Editor T R Jawahar, Stalin said the friendship between NT‘s Founder-Editor T R Ramaswami and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was like the aerial roots of banyan tree.

”I am happy that this bonding continues between me and Jawahar. The publication does not know fear and has been giving out news with complete freedom. News Today is the frontrunner in giving the news first and also carries in-depth articles. With a strong readers base, NT has its own place as a daily English newspaper,” he said.

He further said the paper acts as the river which quenches the news thirst of the residents of Chennai.

”My hearty wishes and congratulations to Jawahar, the management and reporters to continue their good work for many more years to come,” he said.