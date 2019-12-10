SRMIST bags seven industry awards

Chennai: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has received seven recognitions in a short span of 45 days.

According to a press release, the QS-IGauge Diamond rated institute has been the recipient of STEM Impact award, Green Metric award, AICTE-CII IndPact award for Best Industry-linked institution for Electrical Engineering and Allied Institute, University of the Year award 2019 from FICCI and three Swachhata ranking awards from AICTE.

Addressing mediapersons, SRMIST president P Sathyanarayanan said, ”This is a special honour for our Institution as we have received seven awards in a short span of time.”

SRMIST vice-chancellor Sandeep Sancheti highlighted some of the recent achievements of the institution, research works, patents received, research centres, funded projects, own projects and technology transfers.

”The Swachhata ranking awards were based on toilet adequacy and maintenance, garbage clearance system, hostel kitchen hygiene & sophistication of equipment, water purity, storage, distribution the facility, campus greenery & rainwater harvesting, use of solar systems and villages adopted for hygiene,” he said and added, ”The STEM Impact award was given for innovation. SRMIST is the only privately funded university to receive this award. The award was presented on the basis of socio-economic relevance.”