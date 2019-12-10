Tamilnadu to get 500 MT onions: Food Minister

Chennai: Food Minister R Kamaraj has said Tamilnadu will get 500 metric tonnes of onions from the Central grid and they will be sold at cheap prices at farm fresh stores across the State.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruvarur, he said, ”We have asked for 100 metric tonnes of onion from the Centre. They have released 500 MTs in the first phase. The onions will reach Tamilnadu by 13 or 14 December and will be sold at around 6,000 shops at cheap rates.”

The Minister added that onions are already being sold at Rs 40 per kg at farm fresh stores.