Textile shop owner cheated of Rs 8 lakh in Chennai

Chennai: The owner of a popular textile shop has lodged a police complaint stating that he has been cheated of Rs 8 lakh by a lorry driver.

According to the police, Jayachandran textiles owner Sundaralingam had purchased one load of onions in October for the staff canteen. The bulk order was regularly delivered by lorry driver Prakash of Krishnagiri.

This time he gave a different account number to transfer the payment. Recently, the onion supplier reached out to Sundaralingam claiming he had not received the payment. It came to light that the bank account given was the personal account of Prakash.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Sundaralingam at Mambalam police station.