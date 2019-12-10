Velacheri residents cheer as there was no water logging

Chennai: Velacheri is a flood prone locality and it is a cause of concern for many. But this time when rains lashed across the neighbourhood, residents were at ease, thanks to the civic body which laid Stormwater drains (SWD) in several areas ahead of the monsoon. The recent rains were a testing for the new facility.

The SWD drains water into the six culverts at Perungudi which eventually drain it into Pallikaranai marshland.

Months before rains, the residents were worried as the authorities were building a small bridge at the six culverts and all of them were covered with debris and sand not allowing water to drain into it.

“Ahead of the rains, we wrote a request letter to the civic body asking for a few culverts to be opened. They responded and cleared two culverts of debris. They used a JCB and boats to clean the area for us. Which is why we did not face water-logging during the recent rains,” says M Balakrishnan, secretary of Tansi Nagar Welfare Association.

Residents say it would be beneficial if the culverts are cleaned yearly.

Areas such as Tansi Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar and Bala Murugan Nagar, which usually face water-logging even during light showers, were all given SWDs and witnessed smooth draining.

However, a few streets did face stagnation, like 16th street and 15th street of Tansi Nagar, Varadarajapuram, Eighth street and Church Gate Avenue. Residents hope SWD work would begin here as well soon.