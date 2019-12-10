Virugambakkam resident speaks on life as artist

Chennai: Art has always been one of humanitys greatest form of communication. Some of earliest evidence of civilizations appear as cave paintings. Paintings evoke emotions through splash of colours. For Ramya Sadasivam, a resident of Virugambakkam, it has always been an emotional connect. She credits her mother for becoming an artist.

Speaking to News Today, Ramya says her dive into world of canvas was through drawing with pencils. Soon, she graduated into paint. Over a point of time, Ramya honed her skills. “I used to draw a lot in my record note while in school,” she says.

After finishing her MBA, Ramya was finding it hard to get a job. But it was a blessing in disguise as she utilized the hours she spent at home to improvise her artistic skills. “I had no other option but to fully concentrate on this,” she says.

Ramya uses artistic jargon while explaining about work she does. ”A painting can be broadly classified as still life where you portray a living or a non-living things. A portrait which can be done with or without a background and a landscape art,” she says.

”I love doing cultural paintings which is about depicting cultural aspects of a land,” she adds. Ramya says that art in India isn’t given the attention it deserves. The government is not encouraging or offering assistance to budding talent.

If you see other countries, there are curators who often reach out to new artists and compile their list of works.

Ramya also criticized art galleries in India for not giving feedback. ”As they are the ones who are in business of art, they have the ability to explain which works and which wont. But they dont have the courtesy to even respond regarding a painters request to be featured,” she says.

She also advocates the use of social media. ”It helped me build my clientele. I was very active and kept sharing my work. With social media, you can even grow your career without the aid of art galleries.”

She strongly believes that starting an art career is a process and works only through continuous practise. “You shouldn’t think about selling your work in the beginning. Its essential to just work hard and keep practicing. I gave myself a lot of time to learn,” she says. Reach her at www.ramyasadasivam.com