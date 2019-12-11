Alstom set to build Mumbai metro trains

Mumbai: Alstom announced the manufacturing of metro trains for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) at its factory in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony was preceded by MD, Alstom India and South Asia, Alain Spohr. According to a press release, the first metro train after testing will be delivered by November 2020.

Alstom’s overall contract with MMRC for Line 3 is worth €452 million. The order includes manufacturing of 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern metro trains of eight cars each.

Along with rolling stock, Alstom will also execute the power supply contract and equip Line 3 with Urbalis 400, its latest generation of CBTC signalling technology, the release added. Speaking on the occasion, Alain Spohr said, “This will be the new face of transportation for the commercial capital of India. The trainsets are custom-designed for Mumbai. Themed on dynamic fluidism that takes inspiration from the city, the train prioritises high interior density layout to maximise space efficiency.”