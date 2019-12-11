Bar waiter falls to death from building at Mannady in Chennai

Chennai: A man who worked as a waiter at a bar fell to his death from the top of a building in the wee hours of today.

According to police, Babu (45) of Ramanathapuram worked as a waiter at a bar in Jaffar Sarang Street in Mannady, George Town.

After work he usually slept in the open terrace of the fourth floor of the building. In the wee hours today he fell from the height, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Police said he died on the spot.

His body was sent to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. Police said the terrace did not have any fencing. They also found liquor bottles lying on the terrace indicating that he could have been drunk. North Beach police have registered a case.