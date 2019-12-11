CMRL introduces tempo traveller facility from Alandur Metro

Chennai: In order to cater to the public better, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced tempo traveller facility from Alandur Metro Station to Velacheri from Tuesday.

According to a press release, the vehicles will be operated from Alandur Metro Station vai St Thomas Mount Metro, Thillai Ganga Nagar subway and will reach Velacheri at a flat rate of Rs 20. The tempo traveller will be available every 30 minutes.

CMRL has previously provided feeder service facility from Alandur Metro Station to DLF cyber city IT Park and air conditioned tempo traveller feeder services will be provided to Tidal park (Taramani), Ramanujam IT park from Little Mount Station at a flat rate of Rs 20 for the benefit of Metro passengers in the IT corridor, the release said.