Doctur-turned-entreprenur launches Xurious Beauty Fashions

Chennai: Teenagers having grey hair has become a common affair and they are taking to the extensive usage of hair dyes at a young age which exposes the scalp to chemicals.

Preethi Adusumilli, a doctor by profession and an entrepreneur of the beauty industry, has launched her venture – Xurious Beauty Fashions, a franchise. As an advocate of safe and authentic beauty brands, she has brought in international beauty brands Dessange International and Camille Albane, Paris as the master franchisee through her venture. With branches operating in Kochi and Hyderabad, Preethi is looking forward to setting up branches in the other cities including Chennai, Trivandrum and Bengaluru soon.

Excerpts from her interview:

Q: How are you looking forward to using your brand to negate health issues with your initiative?

A: I am a doctor by profession with a post-graduation on the prevention of cancer. My intention is to prevent something before suffering with it and that is the whole reason behind bringing this salon industry to India. Going to the salon is no more a luxury and is more of an essential service. However, the frequency of the usage of cosmetic products and visiting the salons are very high and this can impact the quality of life in the long run. So, we manufacture our own products with an intense R&D. Every six months there is an upgrade on the research and ingredients that go into these products. They are the oldest salon chain in the world.

Q: How is the reception of luxury beauty brands in our country right now?

A: In our country, this industry has a constant growth of more than 25 per cent CAGR. The luxury is not just the interiors or the staff alone. For me, the definition of luxury is being safe and responsible. It is to be noted that Dessange International is a responsible-luxury brand.

Q: Tell us about the back story behind the initiative.

A: My journey in the field started after becoming a doctor and wanted to become an entrepreneur. My friends and I were a part of another venture initially that is when we learned about this industry. As doctors, we had done research about cancer and prevention and we came to know about the harmful chemicals found in cosmetics. In India, we have these turmeric, hibiscus and aloe vera, and other natural ingredients to use in beauty products. At first, we wanted to start our own brand but interestingly on a cruise trip, we came across Dessange and Camille Albane which we felt, was authentic with all the groundwork already done. That is when we thought to bring the brand to India. We had so many obstacles during the process but finally, we were able to do it.

Q: Can you talk about the detrimental effects of cosmetics usage?

A: Choosing the right products is very important. We keep talking about people having cancers without understanding the implications. As a doctor, I know that there are several other reasons for the detrimental effects on the human body. But the frequency of our usage of cosmetics is very high that it affects us in the long run. I am not saying that the usage of a shampoo or a conditioner could cause cancer or other diseases, but they cannot be neglected. We must be aware as consumers. Typically, we can see visible changes in skin texture. There are allergies, skin rashes, redness, and skin irritations, these are not just reactions to pollen or dust, it could be due to strong fragrances that are found in these cosmetics.

Q: Is there any way to stay healthy and safe while still using beauty products?

A: We should understand the fact that we cannot be buying everything that we see just because they are available over the counter and judicious usage is necessary. There are a lot of fake products available in the market, so it is better to buy them from a professional salon or from a dermatologist.

(Written by K R SADAKSHI)