MTC bus runs over school boy at T Nagar

Chennai: A school student came under the wheels of an MTC bus this morning at T Nagar.

According to police, the victim was identified as K Saran (11), son of M Kumar of MGR Nagar, Velacheri. He was a class 7 student of Sri Ramamkrishna Mission School, T Nagar.

At 8.50 am, he was in bus M9M from AGS Colony to T Nagar. At Usman Road, a group of students began de-boarding the moving bus through the front door, during which Saran fell coming under the rear wheel of the bus. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Police detained the bus driver Sammantham (38) and conductor Senthil Kumar. Mambalam police have registered a case.