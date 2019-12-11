Mystery woman trespasses into BJP office in Chennai

Chennai: In a bizarre incident, a woman was detained by the city police for attempting to barge into the BJP headquarters at T Nagar here late last night claiming that she wanted to meet senior party leaders.

According to police, the woman identified as Kavya (27), a native of Rajapalayam, came to Kamalalayam located at Vaidya Raman Street. She told the policemen who were on duty at the premises that she wanted to give a petition to the senior BJP officials. The policemen turned her down saying she could come the next day and meet them.

Kavya refused to leave the place and sat outside the building on a ‘dharna’. It is said the woman was cheated of Rs 5 lakh by an unidentified person and she had filed a police complaint at Arumbakkam police station. But the police did not take action and she wanted the BJP to take up the issue.

At 10.30 pm, Kavya entered the building unnoticed but was later stopped by the policemen. Inspector Lourde Mary of Mambalam All Women Police Station detained her for an inquiry.

Kavya was later sent to a shelter home. She allegedly came without the knowledge of her family. Police suspect her to be mentally disturbed.