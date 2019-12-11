No CG effects used in ‘Champion’ : Suseenthiran

Champion will be a comeback movie for me, says director Suseenthiran. It is his fourth sports film after Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Jeeva and Kennedy Club. The movie will hit screens 13 December. Champion stars newcomer Vishwa, Mrinalini Ravi, Narain, Manoj Bharathiraja and Stunt Siva in key roles.

Speaking to News Today, Suseenthiran reveals details about the movie, his love for sports, his failures and football.

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: Tell us about Champion and your love for sports-based movies.

A: I was a Kabbadi player myself and you could have felt that in my first movie Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. Champion is different. It is a sports revenge drama which explores North Madras and how a FIR could derail a sportsman’s career. The movie has action but not a regular movie about football matches that hit the screens recently. Narain plays a coach and Manoj Bharathiraja plays plays hero Vishwa’s father. Stunt Siva is the antagonist. In future too, I would do sports movie.

Q: How different is Champion from the rest of the films that is made around football?

A: Vishwa, who plays the lead role, is the nephew of producer-actor R K Suresh and alumna of New York Film Academy. He is also a national-level squash player, who played in U-16 category. He has done well and trained for the movie for one year with coach Santha Kumar near Puzhal. Everything will be realistic in the movie and there is no over-the-board scenes and I have not use CG.

Q: Bharathiraja was part of Kennedy Club. His son Manoj is acting in Champion? Was it a conscious decision to cast them.

A: There is no particular reason. I thought he suits well for the character. When Bharathiraja sir heard that I asked Manoj to act in the movie, he ensured Manoj say yes without even reading the script. His portions in the movie have come good.

Q: Tell us about your female leads – Mirnalini Ravi and Sowmya.

A: I decided to cast Mirnalini Ravi in the movie after seeing her dubsmashes. Super Deluxe wasn’t released then. She plays a character called Sanna. And Sowmya dons the role of a school girl. Both have done well.

Q: Are you satisfied with your movies in your decade long career?

A: No I am not. My dream projects like Azhagarsamiyin Kudhirai, Aadhalalal Kadhal Seiveer and Maveeran Kittu didn’t do well. In future, I hope to do movies which will satisfy me. Though I gave many flops, producers are trusting me because I give quality content.

Q: Do you have any plans for a web series?

A: Sure. I would do that in future. Currently, I am in a stage where I have to give hit movies.