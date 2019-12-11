Quick Heal Tech bags accolades

Quick Heal Technologies Limited has been recognised as the “Cyber Security Product Pioneer in India” by NASSCOM’s Data Security Council of India (DSCI) at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2019.

According to a press release, DSCI is a premier, not-for-profit industry body that is committed to making cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy in India. The DSCI Excellence Awards is a recognition of individuals, corporate organisations and cybersecurity companies addressing real digital risks, building resilience and creating a safe and conducive environment for doing business.

Speaking on the recognition, managing director and chief executive officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Kailash Katkar said, “Since its inception, Quick Heal Technologies remains deeply committed to secure the digital world through constant innovation. To achieve this, we have consistently leveraged our strong technological capabilities, extensive threat intelligence, and market understanding to launch innovative products that cater to the specific requirements of its customers.”