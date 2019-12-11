Rajini’s next starts with pooja

Rajinikanth’s next tentatively titled Rajini168 kickstarted with an official pooja today. On eve of Rajini’s birthday, Sun Pictures who is producing the movie, tweeted the pooja still pic on its official handle. Sources said that though Rajini’s fans have made elaborate arrangements for his birthday, he will not be available in the city.

The movie has an ensemble of cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushboo Prakashraj and Soori. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri will be cranking the camera. The shoot will begin later this month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Plans are on to release the venture on Deepavali 2020, said sources.