SRM wins South Zone Inter-University Volleyball Tourney

Chennai: Women’s volleyball team of SRM Institute of Technology won the South Zone Inter-University Volleyball Championship which was held at Kattankulathur from 6 to 10 December.

According to a release, SRM defeated MG University 25/20,25/20,25/21in the final to emerge as the winner. Hindustan Institute of Science and Technology and Mysore University bagged the third and fourth place respectively.

By virtue of the win, SRM qualified for the All India Inter University Volleyball Women’s Championship to be held at Kurukhestra University, Kurukhestra, Haryana,from 16 to 20 December

League Results:

SRM IST beat Hindustan IST

Score: 25/14,25/17,25/19

MG University beat Mysore University

Score : 25/15,25/20,25/10

SRMIST beat Mysore University

Score : 25/23,25/13,24/26,25/14

MG University beat Hindustan IST

Score :25/17,25/23,25/21

Hindustan IST beat Mysore University

Score : 21/25,25/15,19.25,25/20,15/13

SRMIST beat MG University

Score : 25/20,25/20,25/21