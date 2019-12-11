Tamilnadu Governor greets News Today on its 38th year

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sent his greetings to News Today Editor T R Jawahar on the evening daily stepping into its 38th year.

In his message, the Governor said, ”It gives me immense pleasure to learn that News Today, the English evening daily published from Chennai, has completed 37 years of dedicated service to the nation through the print media. It is a matter of pride and satisfaction that the vision of the founder Thiru T R Ramaswami who was hailed for his contribution to the Indian Federation of Working Journalists has been accomplished.”

He added: ”Press and Media as the fourth pillar of democracy has been contributing a lot to the growth and development of the country. The print media demonstrates the power of pen and conscience of the society. The courage in reporting the truth without fear or favour develops credibility and it finds a special place in the heart of the readers”.

The Governor concluded that he greets News Today as its steps into the 38th year and wished that ”this evening daily meets with success in all its endeavours”.