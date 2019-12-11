Thriveni selects Zyfra for mine project

Chennai: Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited (Thriveni) recently awarded Zyfra the contract to implement its Intelligent Mine solution at PBCMP. According to a press release, Thriveni, through its joint venture TSMPL operates NTPC’s flagship Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (PBCMP) in India.

“A number of diverse factors contributed to our decision to partner with Zyfra. Our investment to collaborate with Zyfra is to ensure the latest technology intelligence like IIoT and AI capabilities are available,” said managing director of Thriveni, B Prabhakaran.

“We are ready to offer to our customers single digital platform by the principle ‘mine to mill’, which will allow integrating different data into one digital layer and result into optimization of the processes with the help of artificial intelligence,” said managing director of Zyfra, Pavel Rastopshin.