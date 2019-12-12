Annadurai’s speeches, writings to be released in Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Mann Pathippagam will release 110 volumes, comprising of speeches and writings of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, as a noble gesture of celebrating his 110th birth anniversary.

In the first stage, 64 volumes of Anna Arivukkodai will be released by DMK president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam here 21 December. The remaining 46 volumes will be released 3 February, 2020 on Anna’s anniversary.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko will receive the first set of books. DK leader K Veeramani will preside over the function and VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan will be the guest of honour.

The dignitaries will speak on the importance and impact of Anna’s creative works and his rich contribution to the development of Tamil language, culture and society, said Tamil Mann Pathippagam proprietor G Elavazhagan.

A full-day seminar with three sessions on the seminal aspects of Anna’s works will be conducted on 21 December from 10 am.

The book set of 64 volumes will be sold at a special price of Rs 16,000 only at the book release function hall (against the original price of Rs 32,500). C D containing the speeches of Arignar Anna will be given free of cost while purchasing the book, a press release said.