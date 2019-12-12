Jai to act in an action thriller

With his Capemaari releasing this week-end, actor Jai has begun shooting for his next titled Yenni Thuniga. An action thriller, the movie is produced by Suresh Subramaniam under Rain of Arrow Entertainment, the film marks the directorial debut of SK Vettri Selvan, a former associate of director Vasanth and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran.

Director SK Vettri Selvan says, “The film’s title Yenni Thuniga is inspired from a line in Thirukural. Jai’s character name is Kathir, and he plays a role of an IT employee. He is good natured and a caring youngster. Athulya, who plays his love interest in the film, is completely in contrast to with his character. Though the entire story revolves around the two, conflict arises, when Jai’s life is disturbed by a bunch of bigwigs in the society. It’s a racy thriller, with a lot of twists and turns.” Anjali Nair plays female lead and Sam CS composes music.