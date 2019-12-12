Nayanthara starts shoot for ‘Mookuthi Amman’

Nayanthara has begun shooting for her Mookuthi Amman in which she plays the Goddess. RJ Balaji is jointly directing the film with NJ Saravanan and the LKG actor also plays the lead role.

After offering prayers at Tiruchendur and Kanyakumari with her fiance Vignesh ShivN, Nayanthara has commenced shooting for her portions in the film. Sources say that Balaji is planning to complete the shoot in one go in Nagercoil and surrounding locales. Produced by Vels Films International, Balaji, and his team targeting the Summer 2020 release. Dinesh Krishnan cranks the camera for the film for which Girish of Aval fame is composing the music.