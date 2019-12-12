Special stamp on Apollo Hospitals released

Chennai: A special postal stamp in recognition of the contribution of Apollo Hospitals towards blood donation awareness and blood transfusion services was released by The Department of Post recently.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Central Division, Alok Ojha handed over the first stamp to Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy.

Blood transfusion is a core service within healthcare systems and individuals who donate their blood provide a unique contribution to the health and survival of others. The donation of blood by voluntary non-remunerated blood donors is recognised as being crucial for the safety and sustainability of national blood supplies, a press release said.

Since 1984, Apollo Hospitals has built a sustainable base of safe blood donors who have been the most vocal ambassadors in the community and they have motivated more people to join the movement. Improved public awareness by various media has also helped in sustaining the momentum.

Recogonising this effort, The Department of Post has released a postal stamp honouring Apollo Hospitals Group for building awareness on blood donation and for providing seamless blood transfusion services, the release said.