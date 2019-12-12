Tamilnadu, Kerala officials discuss water sharing

Chennai: The first phase meeting of top officials from Tamilnadu and Kerala to discuss river water sharing between the two States began in Chennai today.

The meeting today took place after the Chief Ministers of both States agreed to form a ten-member committee to hold talks about the issue when they met on 25 September in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the meeting Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had agreed to review the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) agreement.

Sources said that both the States have agreed that their Chief Secretaries would meet once in six months and discuss the functioning of the Secretary-level committee formed to resolve the river water-sharing issues.