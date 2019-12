British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles unveiled Rocket 3 R in India. According to a press release, the Rocket 3 R is powered by a 2,500cc mill engine. It churns out an exhilarating 167 PS of peak power, a significant increase of 11 per cent on the previous generation Rocket 3. It comes with four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable, the release added. It is priced at Rs 18 lakhs.