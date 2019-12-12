Yami to romance Ajith?

Yami Gautam, who acted in films like Gouravam and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum, is all set to play Ajith’s heroine. Though the film’s producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that the shoot of the film will begin tomorrow and Ajith plays a cop, he hasn’t revealed the list of actors associated with the project.

Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing Valimai for which Nirav Shah will be cranking the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music. Sources say that team Valimai targets Diwali 2020 release.