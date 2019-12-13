Child porn videos: 30 persons under police scanner

Chennai: A special team of police is conducting an inquiry with 30 persons who allegedly shared and uploaded child pornography on social media.

This follows the arrest of Christopher Alphonse Raj (42) of Khajapet in Trichy. An air conditioner mechanic, he was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is facing charges under six sections including possessing and circulating child porn.

Sources said police are now conducting inquiry with 30 people who were part of the social media group run by Christopher.

The team is led by Crime Against Women and Children wing of city police. Christopher ran several fake Facebook profile, with ”Nilavan Adavan”, being one among them.

Sources said, in four districts: Chennai, Chengalpet, Coimbatore and Trichy, the Cyber Crime police is monitoring and tracking IP addresses of people who are sharing and uploading child pornography.

The Tamilnadu police began a crackdown on child pornography a few weeks ago. The police identified 1,500 IP addresses that were involved in the creation, storing and distribution of materials that depict sexual acts on children over the internet.