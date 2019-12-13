Editorial: Bad is the word

The Tamilnadu police, who were in the news for ”preparing lists of those who spread pornography on the internet”, have made their first arrest in the case.

They have picked up a man who shared sex videos involving children on social media in Trichy Thursday. Police arrested Christopher Alphonse Raj (42) of Khajapet under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is facing charges under six sections including possessing and circulating child porn.

Police said that Christopher worked as an air-conditioner mechanic and ran multiple Facebook accounts under fake identities. The accounts were used by him to share vulgar videos, including child pornography.

Facebook removed tens of millions of posts, photos and videos over the past six months for violating its terms of service that restrict the use of child pornography and drug. Instagram removed 1.2 million photos and videos involving child nudity or exploitation over the second and third quarters.

Parents should not let the pornography industry be a primary sex educator of their children and must speak up, in their homes and in their communities. All children deserve a great childhood and exposure to any aspect of pornography gets in the way of that goal should be stopped.

Parents can clearly state the values they expect to be shown in their family, and help children clarify their own values to help guide behaviour.