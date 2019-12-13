Fathima death: Madras HC turns down plea seeking CBI probe

Chennai: The Madras High Court today rejected a plea seeking CBI probe into the alleged suicide of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef. The petition was filed by Indian National Students Association.

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee rejected the plea based on the argument made by both the sides.

During the hearing, the State government said that two former CBI officials are part of the investigation team. The court has also asked the IIT management to give counselling to the students as it is said that they are under severe stress.

The Tamilnadu State Commission for Women inspected the campus and interacted with students regarding safety and security yesterday. The members of the commission held discussions with the Registrar, Dean, Dean of students and Professors of the humanities department.