Gala beginning for CIFF

The 17th edition of Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) featuring films from the world’s most prestigious festivals in 2018 and 2019 began yesterday. The inaugural film was Parasite, the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year was received well. The festival will showcase 130 films from 55 countries over the next one week.

State Minister Kadambur Raju inaugurated the festival. Festival director E Thangaraj was also present on the occasion.

Films to look out for include Amori, a Konkani film that won the National Award and French film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that won the Queer Palm at Cannes. The films will be screened at Devi theatre, Tagore Film Centre NFDC, Russian Cultural Centre, Casino theatre and SDC Anna Theatre through the course of the festival that ends on 19 December.