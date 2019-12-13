Sathiyam TV will conduct various programs as part of Christamas and New Year celebrations. ‘Joy to the World-2019’ festival features cultural performances by students from various schools and colleges.

The event will be attended by Jospeh Aldrin, Harini, Catherine and Benjamin. There will be music performance by master Alwin Paul Isaac. As part of the event, ‘Nijangal’ written by Joy Leena Isaac featuring violence against women with foreword by journalist Nakeeran Gopal will be released. The event will held at Teynampet tomorrow.