‘Rajini will fill the void’

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth will float his own political party next year and he will win the 2021 Assembly elections with ease, says former Deputy Mayor Karate Thiyagarajan.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebrations of the actor, organised by Rajini Makkal Manram South Chennai (West) here, Thiyagarajan, said, that the political vacuum in Tamilnadu will be filled by Rajinikanth. The event saw various welfare assistance distributed to needy and poor.

Speaking on the occasion, actor-director Raghava Lawrence, said, “My remarks on Kamal Haasan at the Darbar audio launch has been misintrpreted. I wish to clarify that I have a huge respect for Kamal Haasan. Being an ardent fan of Rajiikanth, we follow his footsteps. He never taught us to speak bad on anyone.”

Veteran filmmaker P Vasu recalled his association with Rajinikanth and narrated his experiences shooting for films like Mannan and Chandramukhi.

Actress Meena, filmmakers S P Muthuraman, K S Ravikumar, producers Kalaipuli S Thanu, Kalaignanam also spoke on the occasion.

The event saw RMM South Chennai (West) president Ravichandran rendering vote of thanks.