Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested in Chennai

Chennai: DMK cadres including the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin were detained today after they staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Around 600 cadres headed by Udhayanidhi carried out a procession at Saidapet following which they tore copies of the Bill. Similar protests were held across the State.

It may be noted that DMK president M K Stalin has said that the party will launch a massive State-wide protest against AIADMK’s support for the bill.

In a statement, he said, ”District-wise protests will be organised on 17 December condemning the Central government and the State government.”

The Bill guarantees a path to citizenship for persecuted minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.