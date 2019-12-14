Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Expecting 2nd Daughter: ‘It’s the smartest thing in the planet’

Andy Grammer and spouse Aijia’s newborn woman along the way will join sister that is big “Louie” K, whom switched 2 in July

The Grammers will be a family soon of four!

Andy Grammer and their spouse Aijia are expectant of their 2nd youngster — another baby girl — in the brand new 12 months, PEOPLE verifies exclusively.

“I am therefore excited. There’s nothing else in life that i’d wish to purchase significantly more than girls. There’s nothing better!” says Grammer, 35. “It’s the most effective part of the entire world to place your time and effort into.”

The musicians’ newborn will join big sis Louisiana “Louie” K, whom turned 2 in July.

Presently on trip, the “Honey, I’m Good” singer claims he flies house “pretty much when a week” to pay time together with his family members. “Now, we have another daughter. We literally got the smartest thing once again,” Grammer informs SOMEONE. “I’m therefore excited.”

Want all the latest maternity and delivery notices, plus celebrity mother blog sites? Follow this link to have those and much more in the social people parents newsletter.

Clinically determined to have hyperemesis gravidarum (a pregnancy problem that creates serious sickness), the mom-to-be says she’s simply beginning to “come straight right back in to world.”

“The final four months are not my most readily useful period. We’ve had so help that is much relatives and buddies, and my mother lives across the street,” claims Aijia, who’s additionally a singer. “It’s been a strange thing for me to have music being released and all these gorgeous things on social networking, Get More Information but I’m secretly into the restroom puking my guts out.”

Now prepared to share with you their news that is happy be really freeing to have everyone else understand,” she informs PEOPLE.

ASSOCIATED MOVIE: Andy Grammer how Daughter Louisiana changed Him being a Musician

States Grammer, “Aijia’s virtually been holed up in the home, unable doing much. She possessed a actually tough very first pregnancy, but at minimum we’ve understood it more this time.”

While Louie remains a toddler, the couple’s firstborn is excited to be a big cousin. “She’s setting it up! She’ll begin poking at my stomach, looking forward to the infant in the future,” claims Aijia. “She’ll be the right cousin.”

After the child comes, Grammer is going to be surrounded by all girls — and it is believed by the star ended up being designed to be.

“Growing up, I happened to be jock that is super really rough-and-tumble. My mother utilized to joke and state, ‘You’re likely to have all girls!’ ” he says. “My mom passed on 10 years back, so I’m certain she’s her hand in making sure that happened.”

Grammer and Aijia, whom married in 2012, confirmed both her pregnancy that is first and Louie’s delivery exclusively to PEOPLE in 2017.

Months later on, the dad that is then-new up about their expertise in parenthood while posing alongside their adorable child woman for a PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017 picture shoot.

“The word that stands apart for me personally, that I wasn’t anticipating … may be the term obligation. Just as you possess your child, you recognize it is therefore unique become considering the fact that duty,” said Grammer.

“The globe has knighted you worth any such thing,” he added. “My favorite obligation that I’ve ever endured within my life is to work out how to boost an individual.”

Grammer hinted that their household might be expanding eventually back June, telling SOMEONE at the broadcast Disney Music Awards on it. which he and Aijia would “of course” prefer to have significantly more young ones and were “working”

The “She’d Say” crooner included he had been already teaching small Louie just how tenacity that is continual a fundamental piece of just what life is about.

“I’m likely to try and show her that that’s the most crucial element of such a thing — it is the perseverance,” he said. “We get it in an area. There’s a wall surface of just what we think is truly essential, and there’s a lot of material on the website.”

For more from Andy Grammer, grab the latest issue of men and women, on newsstands Friday.