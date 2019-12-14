Bail denied to two women disciples of Nithyananda

Chennai: A court in Ahmedabad has turned down the bail plea of two women disciples of self-styled controversial godman Swami Nithyananda.

Based on the complaint of one Janardhana Sharma, who alleged that his two daughters were under the custody of Nithyananda, the godman’s disciples Pran Priya and Priya Datva were arrested.

When their bail plea came up for hearing, the court dismissed it saying they were involved in serious offence.

Nithyananda fled India on 20 November after a case was registered against him on rape and child abuse charges. After which reports surfaced saying that has ‘founded’ a country of his own in Ecuador.

Reports said Nithyananda was in a new nation – Kailasaa -founded by him in an island in Ecuador, near Trinidad and Tobago. However, the Ecuador government has denied the claim.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

While police continue to look for him, reports had emerged that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.