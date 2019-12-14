Crackdown on lottery tickets across Tamilnadu

Chennai: After the suicide of a family of five in Villupuram, the Tamilnadu police have started a State-wide crackdown on illegal lottery ticket sales. This is following several complaints from people who suffered huge losses after buying illegal three digit online lottery tickets.

A press release from the DGP office said that the Villupuram police arrested 14 lottery agents across the district following the incident.

”There are complaints that a few police officers are entertaining the illegal business by colluding with lottery agents. Stringent action will be taken against police personnel who are found connected to this illegal racket,” the release said.

Reports said police were on high alert and vigil to arrest any brokers involved in online lottery sales. More than 200 brokers were booked this year and around 150 people involved in lottery business have been arrested.

On Thursday, M Arun (33) and his wife Sivagami (33) in Villupuram committed suicide after killing their three children by consuming a cyanide-laced drink in their house in Sitherikarai. The extreme step was taken allegedly due to debts accumulated because of Arun’s addiction to three digit lottery.