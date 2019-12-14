Editorial: Keep it going

In the recent past Team India has seen some phenomenal seamers, who have taken wickets on any kind of pitch offered to them.

Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar, Shami, Umesh and Ishant bowled with fire. They dominated the batsmen taking majority of wickets. A nation that is known for producing quality spin bowlers has seen pacers making headlines.

Bowling coach Bharath Arun is elated. But the bigger job for him is to ensure that we replicate a similar performance in the forthcoming T20 World Cup next year.

Says Bharath Arun, ”Yes, you do plan for the World Cup much ahead. You want to try out different combinations, try out different players under different circumstances. It’s about using your resources… which No. 1 would bat.. which No. 1 would be bowling… understanding these aspects would be very important for us”.

The forthcoming ODI series against West Indies and IPL 2020 would give the Indian selectors a good view of who is performing and his true potential. The coming months would be crucial for some young bowlers.