Rains to continue in Tamilnadu

Chennai: As showers lashed parts of Chennai including Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Tambaram and Selaiyur, the Met Department has predicted light rains to occur at a few places over coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

An official communique said, ”light to moderate rain is to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu.”

For Chennai, the release said, ”the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.”