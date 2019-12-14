Smart bikes worth city roads?

Chennai: Smart bikes, under Greater Chennai Corporation’s Smart City project, has been introduced on P T Rajan Salai, K K Nagar. But residents are skeptical about the timing of the plan execution.

They allege that earlier, the pedestrian walkways were widened in the locality for cycle tracks as part of the Smart City initiative. On reality, it was an utter failure.

“The civic body constructed king size pedestrian walkway on 60 Feet Road, Bharathidasan Colony, Ramaswami Salai and Lakshmanasamy Salai, K K Nagar which are now used as parking space by residents and shop owners. Now, they have executed the smart bike which will be another collateral failure and waste of public money,” said S Jayakumar, a resident of K K Nagar.

Another resident Commander L Radhakrishnan, said, “The civic body has parked smart bikes on P T Rajan Salai. The road is not suitable for cycle ride due to potholes and the patch works done by the civic body. Moreover, there are various works being undertaken by Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) including

stormwater drain work on Anna Main Road, K K Nagar.”

“Civic body has taken the good initiative like smart bike, but what they fail to understand is the reality. Ideas can’t be implemented without better infrastructure put in place. Japan and western countries have smart bikes in various places where roads are extremely good. They respect the cyclers. It also reduces pollution and keeps oneself fit,” Radhakrishnan added.

A senior Corporation official said, “Smart bike is part of the Smart City project and we will soon complete all other pending works.”