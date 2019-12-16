Citizenship Amendment Act: Makkal Needhi Maiam moves SC

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam today filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sources say that the Kamal Haasan-led party moved the apex court this morning stating that CAA is against the welfare of the people in general.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday.

Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December.

”Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.”

”The Hon’ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow,” Ramesh said on Twitter.