Lexus India appoints new chairman

Lexus India announced the appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as its chairman, effective 1 January 2020. According to a press release, Yoshimura has been associated with Toyota Motor Corporation since 1990. Yoshimura comes with 30 years of extensive experience in the automobile sector, spanning across diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, human resources, sales and marketing.

Speaking on the appointment as chairman of Lexus India – Masakazu Yoshimura said, “Lexus is a luxury lifestyle brand offering unparalleled guest experience. The discerning Indian luxury customer appreciates our exquisite portfolio of self-charging hybrid cars.” The release noted, PB Venugopal will continue as president of Lexus India.