Tamilnadu civic polls: Last minute rush to file nominations

Chennai: Candidates of prominent parties indulged in a last minute rush to file their papers to contest in the civic polls on the last day of nominations today.

Filing of nominations to contest in the civic polls in rural areas, barring the recently carved out nine districts, began in 27 districts of Tamilnadu on 9 December. Elections will be held to fill the 91,975 rural civic bodies posts in two phases on 27 and 30 December.

State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy recently said ballot method will be followed in Grama Panchayat elections and four types of coloured ballot papers would be used in the polls.

He also said elections would be held in a total of 49,688 polling booths and the voters would be given booth slips with their photo affixed on them.

The votes will be counted on 2 January and the results will be announced on the same day. Winners will assume office on 6 January. Following this, indirect elections to President posts will be held on 11 January from 7 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, AIADMK has announced district wise teams to take care of the election campaign for the local body polls.