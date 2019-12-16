Temple in Ayodhya to come up within four months: Amit Shah

Pakur: BJP president Amit Shah today said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indians all over the world.

Amit Shah asked Congress leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

“Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, ‘abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai’ (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case),” Amit Shah asked Sibal.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur, Jharkhand in favour of the party candidate.