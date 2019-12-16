Thambi is a wholesome entertainer: Actor Karthi

”Director Jeethu Joseph has given his best for Thambi. It is a family drama and he has managed to provide a connect to every character in the film”, said actor Karthi.

Starring Jyothika and Karthi together on screen for the first time, the movie helmed by Jeethu Joseph is all set for release 20 December. Music is by 96 fame Govind Vasantha.

Speaking to News Today, Karthi, says, ”The movie has a different storyline. Remember my earlier movie Paiyaa that revolved around just two characters. It was still engaging. Thambi will be a step ahead. The end product is engrossing and entertaining”.

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: On sharing the screen with Jyothika?

A: I was just narrated just the crux of the movie. Impressed with it, I agreed to act. Little later I came to now that they had already approached Jyothika and she readily gave her nod. She was the same on the sets how I saw her in our house. She rehearses the dialogues days before the shoot. I admired the way she got ready for role.

Q: How was it to be part of Jeethu Joseph film?

A: I turned his big fan after watching Drishyam. He has done films on different genres. Since Thambi is a family drama, he has given importance to human emotions. His ideas helped everyone to give their best on screen. During shoots, he would interact with everyone in the film and get their inputs.

Q: Tell us about your role in Thambi?

A: The character is almost close to how I am in my real life. I have given my best till date. The movie begins in Goa. My role has several layers and I enjoyed being part of the film. And there is Sathyaraj playing a meaty role. Veteran Sowcar Janaki, who has completed over 400 films, is also in the cast. Her hard work would be visible in every frame. Age is just a number for her as she oozed with energy all through.

Q: Is Thambi a musical movie?

A: Music is integral part of the film. Govind Vasantha has come out with wonderful songs. A romantic number rendered by Chinmayee is topping the audio charts. The background score for thrilling moments in the movie should go down well with audience. Hi music has added more strength to the movie.