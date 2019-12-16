Volvo launches XC40 T4 R

Volvo Cars recently announced the launch of XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol variant based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) at Rs 39.9 lakh (Ex-Showroom). According to a press release, the XC40 R-Design is ready to take on the growing customer preference for petrol in the entry luxury SUV segment.

“The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first ever luxury car to win the “Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY”,” said managing director, Volvo Car India, Charles Frump.