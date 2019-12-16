Volvo launches XC40 T4 R

Posted on by NT Bureau

New Volvo XC40 T5 plug-in hybrid

Volvo Cars recently announced the launch of XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol variant based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) at Rs 39.9 lakh (Ex-Showroom). According to a press release, the XC40 R-Design is ready to take on the growing customer preference for petrol in the entry luxury SUV segment.

“The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first ever luxury car to win the “Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY”,” said managing director, Volvo Car India, Charles Frump.

NT Bureau

More Posts