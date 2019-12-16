What is Dhanush’s next?

Sun Pictures officially announced that they will be teaming up with Dhanush for his 44th film.

Though the production house hasn’t confirmed the director and the rest of the details, they will be producing a film featuring Dhanush in the lead.

Earlier, Sun Pictures released Dhanush’s award-winning film Aadukalam, Padikkathavan and Maapillai.

Dhanush is busy with direct Karthik Subbaraj’s movie. His movie Pattas with director Durai Senthilkumar is releasing on 16 January.

Sun Pictures is also producing Rajinikanth’s next movie which will be directed by Siruthai Siva.