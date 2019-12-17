Harbhajan Singh to play Thiruvalluvar

Blacksheep, an infotainment channel has announced a series of exciting offers. They include a web show that would feature former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the role of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar.

At a function held in Forum Mall in Chennai, the team Blacksheep revealed that Harbhajan Singh has shown keen interest towards Tamil in recent times. Thirukkural, the universal moral code from Tamil language has not been paid enough attention in the current digital generation. Blacksheep is coming out with a web series to be directed by Dude Vickey and it speaks about Thirukkural. The series consists of 12 episodes in its first season and it would be released 2 February in Blacksheep channel.

To recognize the talents of digital media, a Digital Media awards function would be held by Blacksheep. The function will include talents from You Tube, Facebook and other OTT platforms as well and it would take place on 2 February.

Soon the team is launching it OTT Blacksheep Value and it will be completely free on its launch and will contain web series that are exclusive for the platform.

They are planning Facs for Future, a State-wide inter college cultural fest on 5 January which would pick up talents from the state, thereby providing them a time to be a part of Blacksheep as well. There would be a special show titled Aan Pavam that would discuss the problems of men in a funny manner. Played by Dr Sethuraman of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaya fame, this series will be written and directed by Karthik Venugopalan. This series consists of 12 episodes that gets released in Blacksheep on 2 February.

After Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, Blacksheep is launching its second movie scripted by Team Blacksheep and directed by Put Chutney fame Raj Mohan. This movie entirely revolves around the life of newage school students and their problems. It is produced on first copy basis by Rockfort Entertainments Muruganandham. It will hit screens next summer.