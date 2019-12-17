Honda brings new loan options

Honda Cars India Ltd has tied up with TranzLease to launch a new offering for consumers to own and use their dream car conveniently. According to a press release, the company has introduced SMART EMI, an auto finance solution for its customers which will take care of the finance, registration, insurance and maintenance requirement of the vehicle during the financing period.

Speaking about it, senior vice president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd Rajesh Goel said, “Honda is committed to provide innovative ownership solutions with evolving customer preferences. The SMART EMI option now makes it easier and convenient for the consumer to enjoy the Honda range of cars.”

MD and CEO, TranzLease Anindya Chakraborty said, “In today’s age where consumers want a car but uneasy about the associated hassles, risks, cost of ownership, SMART EMI comes as a solution.”