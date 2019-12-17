India vs West Indies: First ODI in pics

Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer smashed a career-best 139 while opener Shai Hope notched up his eighth ODI hundred against a pedestrian Indian bowling attack to help West Indies register a commendable eight-wicket victory in the first One-Day International, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sunday.
Team India discuss gameplan ahead of the West Indian chase
Deepak Chahar dismissed opener Sunil Ambris early
Shimron Hetmyer showed maturity and anchored the chase for West Indies
Conceding 68 runs in 7.5 overs, he had a match to forget
Shivam Dube bowls during his debut
Hetmyer goes over the top
Hetmyer and Hope shared a 218 run partnership that took the game away from India
Hetmyer raises his bat after slamming a century
As West Indies inched towards the target, stands become empty