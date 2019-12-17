India vs West Indies: First ODI in pics

Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer smashed a career-best 139 while opener Shai Hope notched up his eighth ODI hundred against a pedestrian Indian bowling attack to help West Indies register a commendable eight-wicket victory in the first One-Day International, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sunday.

News Today photojournalist R Pugazh Murugan captured the proceedings of the match.

Team India discuss gameplan ahead of the West Indian chase

Deepak Chahar dismissed opener Sunil Ambris early

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shimron Hetmyer showed maturity and anchored the chase for West Indies

 

Conceding 68 runs in 7.5 overs, he had a match to forget

 

Shivam Dube bowls during his debut

Hetmyer goes over the top

Hetmyer and Hope shared a 218 run partnership that took the game away from India

Hetmyer raises his bat after slamming a century

 

As West Indies inched towards the target, stands become empty

 

