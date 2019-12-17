Security breach at Commissioner’s office in Chennai

Chennai: A man managed to enter the Police Commissioner’s office at Vepery and meet with a senior official of the Traffic department using a fake police identity card.

Sources said today that the incident took place three days ago and the impostor was identified as Sam Jebaraj. He produced an identity card claiming to be from the Road Safety Department of the city police.

He arrived at the Commissioner’s office along with the principal of a city college seeking an appointment with the city Commissioner, A K Viswanathan.

After clearing the security checks he made his way to the waiting hall. Sources said, since the Commissioner was not available, Sam got an appointment to meet Additional Traffic Commissioner.

In his office, when his identity card was examined it was found to be a fake one and he was immediately arrested. He was taken to Vepery police station. Sam told the police that he wanted to invite the Commissioner for a college event.